Lakers put Magic Johnson in charge of basketball operations

LOS ANGELES – Earvin “Magic” Johnson was named President of Basketball Operations of the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday.

LA Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss made the announcement Tuesday, adding that General Manager Mitch Kupchak had been relieved of his duties and Jim Buss would no longer hold his role as Lakers Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

There were a couple of statements posted to the Lakers’ website regarding the restructuring announcement:

“Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” Jeanie Buss said . “Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me. Our search for a new General Manager to work with Earvin and Coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new General Manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new General Manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness.”

“It’s a dream come true to return to the Lakers as President of Basketball Operations working closely with Jeanie Buss and the Buss family,” said Earvin “Magic” Johnson. “Since 1979, I’ve been a part of the Laker Nation and I’m passionate about this organization. I will do everything I can to build a winning culture on and off the court. We have a great coach in Luke Walton and good young players. We will work tirelessly to return our Los Angeles Lakers to NBA champions.”