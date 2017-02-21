Half-eaten shark washes up on Florida beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A half-eaten shark washed up on New Smyrna Beach in Florida Saturday morning, according to WKMG. The shark, which was estimated as being about five feet long, was either a blacktip or a spinner shark.

A lifeguard snapped a picture of the dead shark after it washed onto the shore and posted it on social media.

“Anyone up for a swim? LOL I guess there is something even bigger out there,” the post jokingly read.

Officials said the shark was attacked by another fish, but the type is unknown.

“It is unknown what type of predator bit the shark or how far offshore it was when it was attacked,” said New Smyrna beach safety spokeswoman Tammy Morris.

Half-eaten sharks do not typically wash up on the beach, but Morris said she has seen it happen before.

"There's always a bigger fish." #blacktip #shark #notcatchandrelease #becauseitsdead #jawsjokehere A post shared by Nick Ouellette (@actuallyonefishbluefish) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:26am PST