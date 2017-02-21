Gunmen rob marijuana dispensary delivery driver

SAN DIEGO — A marijuana dispensary delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Point Loma Heights by two men who got away with his stash, according to police.

Officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 3900 block of West Point Loma Boulevard, where the suspects had ordered the marijuana to be delivered, according to Officer John Buttle. No one was hurt, but the suspects got away with an unknown amount of marijuana.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, around 5 feet 7, with a slender build and wearing dark clothing, according to Buttle. The second suspect was described only as a black man in his mid-20s. No clothing description was provided.