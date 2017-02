SAN DIEGO – Firefighters helped a young girl Tuesday after her hand became stuck in a blender, authorities said.

Encinitas firefighters went to a house on Chesterfield Drive around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a girl with her hand in a blender. When they arrived they were able to help free her hand.

The girl, who was between the ages of four and seven, was taken to Scripps Hospital in Encinitas. There were no details on the extent of her injuries.