Driver uninjured after train slams into car

VISTA, Calif. — No one was injured when a Sprinter train hit a car in Vista, according to Sheriff’s officials.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to the collision shortly before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and Woodland Drive, according to Deputy Brian Abraham.

A westbound Sprinter was traveling at about 40-45 mph when the train operator saw the vehicle stopped in the westbound left turn lane of South Santa Fe Avenue, Abraham said.

The vehicle was stopped beyond the warning crossing arms and partially in the intersection. As the train approached, the vehicle started to turn southbound onto Woodland Drive, away from the tracks, according to Abraham.

“At the last second, the vehicle abruptly turned right and into the path of the train,” Abraham said. “The train went into emergency braking but was unable to stop in time and side swiped the vehicle.”

There were no arrests in the case, authorities said.