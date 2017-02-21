Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by hit-and-run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLBROOK, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a driver who ran over a 3-year-old girl in Fallbrook Monday evening and then sped off.

The family was visiting with friends in a driveway on Vanita Street around 9 p.m. when they heard the vehicle run over the little girl, according to CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt. She was found injured in the middle of the road.

The child was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego with serious injuries.

A witness described the vehicle as a white SUV, possibly an Explorer or Tahoe. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oceanside CHP office at 760-643-3400.