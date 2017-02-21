2 men arrested after Metro PCS robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two people were arrested Tuesday after attempting to rob a Metro PCS store in Pacific Beach, police said.

One person was nabbed by police one block from the cell phone store located at 909 Grand Avenue. Another suspect was found on Oliver Avenue. San Diego police said the second suspect was seen throwing items – thought to be stolen cell phones – while being chased by officers.

Police have been investigating a series of nine other robberies at Metco PCS stores around San Diego County since January 25.