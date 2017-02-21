2 men arrested after Metro PCS robbery

SAN DIEGO – Two people were arrested Tuesday after attempting to rob a Metro PCS store in Pacific Beach, police said.
One person was nabbed by police one block from the cell phone store located at 909 Grand Avenue. Another suspect was found on Oliver Avenue. San Diego police said the second suspect was seen throwing items – thought to be stolen cell phones – while being chased by officers.
Police have been investigating a series of nine other robberies at Metco PCS stores around San Diego County since January 25.
- Jan. 25 on Jamacha Road near Sweetwater Road in Spring Valley
- Jan. 27 on El Cajon Boulevard near 42nd Street in Kensington
- Jan. 30 on Adams Avenue near John Adams Elementary School in Normal Heights
- Feb. 1 on Coronado Avenue near 19th Street in Egger Highlands
- Feb. 6 on Poway Road near Pomerado Road in Poway
- Feb. 7 on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard west of Interstate 805 in Clairemont
- Feb. 8 on El Cajon Boulevard near Montezuma Road in the College Area
- Feb. 10 on West San Marcos Boulevard near Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos
- Feb. 14 on 2600 block of Mission Village Drive in Serra Mesa