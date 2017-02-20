What residents can do to help prevent trees from falling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Homeowners were still recovering from Fridays storm after trees toppled across San Diego County. Arborist Larry Coalson with LC Tree Service was helping residents pick up the pieces Monday.

“The biggest thing you can do is to look at your trees. If you can’t see through them then it’s time to trim them,” said Coalson.

Coalson said he’s been busy with phone calls since the storm, and continues to remind folks if you can’t see through your tree is time to trim it. If wind can’t blow through the tree the wind could knock the tree down.

Coalson suggests a few things homeowners can do on their own that let's them know if they should call a professional.

“At the base – if you can see some of the roots that’s not a big deal. It’s when you can actually step on them and feel the ground move a good foot," Coalson said. "If your foot goes in a foot or you have cracks coming along the soil and you see it kind of starting to raise up or you notice a really heavy lean in the tree that’s unusual that is when you really need to call somebody out."

Coalson said trimming a tree is a lot cheaper than removing a tree that has fallen.