SWAT standoff underway in Santee

SAN DIEGO – A SWAT team was surrounding a house in Santee Monday where a man believed to have a gun was holed up inside, authorities said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department called SWAT to assist in their investigation on the 8500 block of Massery Lane. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles were seen on the street around 11:30 a.m.

A man in his 20s reported to have violated a restraining order is holed up in the house, sheriff’s department official told FOX 5.

The man reportedly has a gun, but sheriff spokesman Ryan Keim could not confirm if someone else was inside the house and could not confirm the time it started.

SWAT Standoff in the 8500 block of Massery Lane in @CityofSantee. If you live in the area, STAY INSIDE. https://t.co/XZSR28g0AF (file photo) pic.twitter.com/dy1ktnBb4c — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 20, 2017

This story will be updated as information becomes available.