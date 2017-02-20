SAN DIEGO -- New York Times bestselling author Deepak Chopra will share new insights from his latest book “You Are the Universe” and explore some of the most important and baffling questions about our place in the world when he speaks Monday at the University of San Diego's Shiley Theatre.
Deepak Chopra to speak at USD
-
Obama’s exit interview: I could’ve won again
-
Legendary songwriter Leonard Cohen dies at 82
-
Study ranks Lindbergh Field third-best airport in the U.S.
-
Ryan Seacrest asks Chargers owner Dean Spanos about being a ‘villain’
-
Report: ‘Hail Mary’ developing to keep Chargers in San Diego
-
-
TMZ: Kanye West hospitalized in Los Angeles
-
NFL extends Chargers relocation decision deadline
-
Roger Goodell doesn’t see San Diego getting new team anytime soon
-
Kanye rants on politics, cuts 1 show short, cancels tour
-
Uber driver hits 236 consecutive green lights in New York City
-
-
Widow of slain officer De Guzman speaks out for first time since shooting
-
An Iraq war veteran walks 5,800 miles to spread a powerful message
-
List of post-election hate crimes keeps growing