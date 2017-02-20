Deepak Chopra to speak at USD

Posted 9:08 AM, February 20, 2017, by , Updated at 09:53AM, February 20, 2017

SAN DIEGO -- New York Times bestselling author Deepak Chopra will share new insights from his latest book “You Are the Universe” and explore some of the most important and baffling questions about our place in the world when he speaks Monday at the University of San Diego's Shiley Theatre.

Click here for more information.