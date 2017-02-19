× SWAT standoff ends in San Ysidro, suspect arrested

SAN YSIDRO – A baby inside a San Ysidro apartment was not harmed when someone inside held off a police SWAT team for more than seven hours.

The standoff ended peacefully Sunday with one suspect in custody, the discovery of an unharmed baby in the apartment and the recovery of a weapon, according to San Diego Police. Several nearby apartment units were evacuated.

Officers were called at about 4 a.m. to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Park Haven apartments, in the 4100 block of Camino de la Plaza, across the street from the Las Americas Premium Outlets mall, Officer James Kremer said.

The SWAT team was called in to take over the incident when the suspect refused to come out of the apartment, Kremer said. No name was released.