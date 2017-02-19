Developer Doug Manchester to discuss NFL stadium with councilman

SAN DIEGO – Developer Doug Manchester has plans to meet with a San Diego politician this week to discuss his NFL stadium proposal.

Manchester scheduled a meeting with San Diego Councilman Scott Sherman for Tuesday to “determine his seriousness” about building an NFL stadium in San Diego, according to Sherman’s office.

Early last week, San Diego Union-Tribune columnist Kevin Acee wrote that Manchester, former owner of the newspaper, told NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that he has lined up a group of associates that could replace Qualcomm Stadium with a privately funded 70,000-seat stadium.

The stadium would be made available to the Chargers if they return, the Raiders if their planned move to Las Vegas falls through, or another team.

Manchester told FOX 5 Wednesday that he was not expecting the NFL to release the letter and that was too early to comment on the matter.

FOX 5 asked San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer about Manchester’s offer and he said he had not been approached by him.