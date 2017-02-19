× Authorities identify man and woman killed in wrecks during Friday storm

SAN DIEGO – The man and woman who were killed by fatal wrecks on the 15 Freeway during Friday’s evening rush-hour rainstorm were publicly identified Sunday.

In the first crash, just after 5 p.m. in Mira Mesam Rogelio Colchero, 68, of San Diego was killed.

Mabel Bahena, 19, of San Diego, was killed in an unrelated crash about a half hour later and about 13 miles south of the first crash.

Colchero was a passenger in a Geo Prism traveling south in Interstate 15’s HOV lane, just north of the Mira Mesa Boulevard exit, shortly after 5 p.m., according to the Medical Examiner.

The driver of another vehicle lost control, swerved into the HOV lane, and crashed into Colchero’s car, which was then struck by a minivan, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Colchero was pronounced dead on the freeway, of multiple blunt force injuries.

Bahena was killed on the 15 Freeway — in City Heights, at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

She was the passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta traveling north of the University Avenue exit.

The VW driver lost control, and it crashed into a truck parked on the shoulder, the Medical Examiner’s office said. Bahena was killed by blunt force head injuries, the office declared Sunday.