Dead body found on Interstate 5, under I-8 overpass

SAN DIEGO – A dead body found on southbound Interstate 5, under the Interstate 8 overpasses, closed the lower freeway and proved a puzzle for the Medical Examiner’s Office, police and the California Highway Patrol Sunday.

CHP officers were called at about 3:20 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 near the Interstate 8 overpass, according to a CHP dispatcher.

The freeway was closed for about four hours until the Medical Examiner’s office removed the body.

A Medical Examiner investigator told City News Service that further investigation was necessary to determine whether the man jumped from one freeway to the other, before being struck by the vehicle, or if he was a pedestrian walking on the freeway when he was hit.

The man was tentatively listed as a “John Doe” by the Medical Examiner’s office.