Wind pushed car that killed 19-year-old UCSD student

SAN DIEGO – One of the people killed during crashes due to Friday night’s storm has been confirmed as a teenage UCSD student, per the Medical Examiner’s Office.

19-year-old Mabel Bahena was a passenger in the Volkswagen Jetta car that crashed just south of I-15 around 6 p.m.

Family members tell FOX 5 they were told the wind force is what pushed the car off the freeway, forcing it to collide with a truck that was parked on the shoulder.

Bahena was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital while the owner of the truck suffered minor injuries.

The freshmen was studying engineering at UCSD.