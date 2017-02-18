× Rolando pizza restaurant robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO – A Rolando pizza restaurant was robbed Saturday at gunpoint during closing time.

The robbery was reported at 1:08 a.m. at Woodstock Pizza, 6145 El Cajon Blvd., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

A masked man walked into the restaurant with a gun in his hand and pointed it at three employees, demanding money, Heims said.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled out the door westbound.

He was described as black, slender, and between the ages of 25 and 40. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black mask and dark jeans.

No injuries were reported.