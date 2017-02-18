× More rain possible after Friday storm pummels San Diego

SAN DIEGO – There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Saturday in the San Diego area, just one day after a strong Pacific storm toppled trees, felled power lines and brought widespread downpours and stiff winds to the region.

A flash flood advisory will remain in effect for most of the day.

The unsettled atmospheric system began dousing the northern reaches of the county late Thursday and moved steadily south Friday morning and afternoon.

The gusty winds caused problems in various communities, including Hillcrest and University City, where toppled trees blocked sections of state Route 163 and Interstate 5 in the late Friday morning and late afternoon, respectively; and Pacific Beach, where downed electrical cables forced the closure of part of Dawes Street, authorities reported. No injuries were reported.

By late Friday afternoon, heavy showers were coming down across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall rates exceeding a half-inch an hour continued through late evening.

Over a 12-hour period ending at 5:30 p.m., according to the NWS, the dark clouds dropped 0.55 of an inch of precipitation in San Onofre; 0.4 in Oceanside; 0.26 in Carlsbad; 0.24 in Fallbrook; 0.19 in Solana Beach; 0.18 in Point Loma; 0.14 at Miramar Lake; 0.13 in Kearny Mesa; 0.12 in Bonsall, Carlsbad and San Marcos; 0.11 in Mission Valley; 0.07 in Rancho Bernardo; 0.05 in Escondido; 0.04 in Santee and Valley Center; and 0.02 on Mount Woodson.

After heavy downpours Friday night, lighter and steadily decreasing showers Saturday, forecasters said. By the time the storm makes its exit from the region on Sunday, local rainfall tallies are expected to range from 1.5 to 2.5 inches.

A high-wind warning was slated to remain in effect Saturday morning, and a high-surf warning would be in place until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies will prevail through most of next week, with a slight chance of showers in some locales on Monday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.