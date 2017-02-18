× Authorities seek help identifying man struck, killed by train

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office this weekend asked for the public’s help in identifying a deceased man who was struck by an Amtrak train Tuesday night in Oceanside.

A red three-wheeled walker and a wooden cane were found nearby and are believed to belong to the victim. The man was hit by the train at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Cassidy streets and died at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s office.

“Despite extensive efforts, investigators have not been able to identify the man and are asking for the public’s help in case they may recognize his walker, cane or his description,” the statement said.

A southbound Amtrak train was traveling about 55 mph when the engineer observed the man lying on the railroad tracks, sheriff’s Deputy Brian Abraham said.

The train went into emergency braking but still struck the man as he lay on the tracks, Abraham said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner described the victim as Caucasian, between 65 and 85 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He had short gray hair and hazel eyes and was clean-shaven, with no distinctive tattoos, marks or scars.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket, a purple or blue polo shirt, blue work pants, and gray and blue Nike tennis shoes when he was hit by the train. He also wore a white metal Timex watch.

Anyone who may know the identity of the man was asked to contact the medical examiner’s investigations unit at (858) 694-2905. Refer to case number 17-00387.