Woman with memory loss missing for 2 days

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked the public Friday to keep an eye out for a 76-year-old Southeast San Diego woman who may be disoriented and unable to find her way home.

Mary Mcswain has been unaccounted for since about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, when she left her home in her gray 2002 Toyota Solara, California license plate 4ZPL427, according to San Diego police.

Mcswain, who suffers from memory loss, may have been in the Solana Beach area early Thursday evening.

She is black, 5-feet-5 and roughly 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing white Reebok shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who spots a woman matching Mcswain’s description was asked to call SDPD dispatch at 619-531-2000.