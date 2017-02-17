White House disputes report of plan to use National Guard to round up immigrants

WASHINGTON – White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday the National Guard is not being mobilized to help round up undocumented immigrants in eleven states near the Mexican border.

Spicer was reacting to an Associated Press report that it had obtained a Department Homeland Security that proposed mobilizing 100,000 National Guard troops to help round up undocumented immigrants in four border states and seven states that shared borders with those states.

According to the AP, the governors of the 11 states would have the final say over whether their National Guard troops would participate. The states included California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, which all border Mexico. Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana would also be targeted, the memo reportedly stated.

This is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100% false https://t.co/MFIJci7XaU — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 17, 2017

Spicer tweeted, “This is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100% false.”

The draft memo was dated Jan. 25, according to AP.

