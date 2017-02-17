× Tree knocks down power line sparking small fire

SAN DIEGO –Friday’s strong wind caused a live power line in Pacific Beach to go down causing it to spark and catch fire.

The power line fell after being struck by a tree, which also hit a car, but fortunately there were no injuries. San Diego police helped block the area while crews worked to restore power to the area and fix the problem.

SDG&E reported the downed power line line happened at 4611 Dawes Street and caused an outage just before 5 p.m., impacting 1240 customers. The outage was one of 12 gong on as of 7p.m. Friday impacting close to 4,000 customers, according to SDG&E.

As of Friday evening, crews had no estimated time for restoring power.