Raid at apartment near SDSU nets drugs, guns, money

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s deputies found drugs, guns and money and arrested four people Friday during a predawn raid at an apartment on the edge of the San Diego State University campus.

Sheriff detectives, the Crime Suppression Team and the Special Enforcement Detail entered the apartment on the corner of College Avenue and Montezuma Road at 4:30 a.m. Thursday after setting off diversionary flash bang grenades, according to Sgt. Chris Galve.

The occupants were believed to be armed with firearms and selling narcotics, according to Galve, and deputies arrested four people inside the residence without incident.

“Deputies searched the residence and located multiple firearms, ammunition, a sales quantity of suspected heroin, narcotics paraphernalia, numerous illegal pharmaceuticals, a large amount of currency, as well as collectors’ currency and jewelry that are believed to be illegal proceeds from the sales of narcotics,” Galve said.

Zachary Bryant, 28, Brandon Vazquez, 32, Marie Bright, 24, and Summer Dougherty, 21, all of San Diego, were arrested on suspicion of narcotics and weapons charges and booked into Sheriff’s custody.