One dead after crash on rain-slicked highway

SAN DIEGO — A collision on rain-slicked state Route 15 in City Heights left one person dead Friday evening, authorities reported.

The fatal crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just north of Interstate 805, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

Authorities closed three traffic lanes on the heavily traveled commuter route to allow for investigation and cleanup.