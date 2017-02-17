× Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries after he collided head-on with a car in Escondido, police said Friday.

Escondido Police officers and firefighters were dispatched shortly before midnight to the 2100 block of East Grand Avenue, where the motorcyclist died despite life-saving efforts, according to Lt. Mike Kearney. The driver of the car was not injured.

Witnesses told police that a 45-year-old man was riding a 2006 motorcycle eastbound, failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway and collided head-on with a 2015 Honda Accord, Kearney said.

The motorcyclist was alone on the motorcycle and officers did not know if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The 28-year-old male driver of the Honda was not injured and not suspected of being high or drunk, according to Kearney.