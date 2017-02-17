Mom fights to prevent opioid addiction and overdose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Opioid addiction is a disease that knows no racial, social or economic boundaries, and it often starts in high school. The country's top doctor has called opioid addiction a serious health crisis in American history with no signs of letting up.

Sherrie Rubin stopped by the FOX 5 Morning News with her son, Aaron, who almost died after overdosing on OxyContin in 2005.

Aaron was in a coma for a month and had two heart attacks in the ICU. The brain damage was so severe, Aaron lost his ability to walk and talk. He is now a quadriplegic and communicates using his fingers.

Sherrie and Aaron traveled the nation telling their story and warning teenagers about the dangers of opioids. Sherrie also launched a nonprofit organization “Hope 2Gether” to raise awareness about the epidemic.