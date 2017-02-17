Watch special live storm coverage on FOX 5

LIVE BLOG: Powerful storm moves over San Diego

Posted 2:45 PM, February 17, 2017, by

SAN DIEGO — A powerful winter storm brought damaging winds to San Diego County Friday, with heavy rain soon to follow.

Bob Ponting February 17, 20174:56 PM

A closer photo of the tree blocking northbound Highway 163.

Christy Simeral February 17, 20174:53 PM

Bob Ponting February 17, 20174:46 PM

Bob Ponting February 17, 20174:28 PM
Jason Handman says coastal areas will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain when the storm front makes landfall.
Christy Simeral February 17, 20174:16 PM

Bob Ponting February 17, 20174:15 PM

Christy Simeral February 17, 20174:14 PM

Christy Simeral February 17, 20174:14 PM

Christy Simeral February 17, 20174:14 PM

Bob Ponting February 17, 20174:14 PM

Christy Simeral February 17, 20174:10 PM

Bob Ponting February 17, 20173:59 PM

1,600 customers without power in the Balboa Park and Golden Hill area of San Diego.

Another 1,500 customers have lost power it the Sunset Cliffs, Point Loma, Ocean Beach areas.

Bob Ponting February 17, 20173:52 PM

Christy Simeral February 17, 20173:46 PM

A tree toppled onto a car on John J. Hopkins Drive in the Torrey Pines area.Image may contain: tree, outdoor and nature

Bob Ponting February 17, 20173:43 PM

Keep track of power outages with SDG&E’s outage map: https://t.co/5XaZB9adt8

Bob Ponting February 17, 20173:36 PM
Dozens of flights canceled or delayed at Lindbergh Field due to high winds
Bob Ponting February 17, 20173:27 PM


A tree down at John J. Hopkins Drive near UCSD

Bob Ponting February 17, 20173:24 PM

Bob Ponting February 17, 20173:19 PM

This tree came down on an SUV in the 12000 block of Creekview Drive in Sabre Springs at about 1 p.m.

Bob Ponting February 17, 20173:11 PM

Abbey Gibb reports from Alpine. Heavy wind along I-8.

Bob Ponting February 17, 20173:09 PM

Bob Ponting February 17, 20173:08 PM

This is what it looks like to the north in Orange County. San Diego may get similar flooding in areas.

Bob Ponting February 17, 20173:05 PM

This tree came down in University City near Roy’s Restaurant in the 8600 block of Genesee Avenue.

Bob Ponting February 17, 20173:00 PM

Parks in Chula Vista and National City are closed until further notice because of dangerous high winds and the coming rain.

Bob Ponting February 17, 20172:53 PM

Doppler radar show a powerful front just off the coast of San Diego at about 2:30 p.m. Jason Handman predicts that heavy rain will begin hitting the coast around 4 p.m.

Forecast
Bob Ponting February 17, 20172:49 PM

Strong winds began knocking down trees across the county beginning before noon. This eucalyptus came down on I-5 in La Jolla, blocking an onramp and two freeway lanes for about an hour.

Downed tree blocks freeway lanes