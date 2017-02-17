LIVE BLOG: Powerful storm moves over San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A powerful winter storm brought damaging winds to San Diego County Friday, with heavy rain soon to follow.
A tree toppled onto a car on Diamond St. in Pacific Beach – just one of several downed trees due to high winds: https://t.co/b43AzCgtYw pic.twitter.com/4pdIXy1v3S
Another downed tree stops traffic. This one on 163 near Bridge. Tune to @fox5sandiego for latest. #sandiegowx pic.twitter.com/2VeJrzqLAi
Traffic advisory for Twin Peaks – tree down blocking all lanes at Silverset. Public Works crews responding to clear the tree. #CAStorm
If high winds from storm cause outages, check the outage map for restoration times. https://t.co/UrtXzloYdE #SanDiegoWX #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/s5njpg0ait
Pouring rain just west of #Oceanside #Carlsbad #Encinitas #Del Mar pic.twitter.com/x1BvcBA2jG
Look at all that red! If your flying today out of San Diego know your flight status especially if your flying Southwest! @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/qnZ6h34eV1
Tree down in the area of 4600 Bancroft blocking the northbound lanes. Avoid the area. https://t.co/niieQatORH
All lanes of NB SR-163 south of Robinson Ave are blocked due to downed trees. #SDCaltransAlert
1,600 customers without power in the Balboa Park and Golden Hill area of San Diego.
Another 1,500 customers have lost power it the Sunset Cliffs, Point Loma, Ocean Beach areas.
Free sand and bags are available in the unincorporated areas of San Diego County: https://t.co/UVG200qs3y pic.twitter.com/WULEZ11Hfe
A tree toppled onto a car on John J. Hopkins Drive in the Torrey Pines area.
Keep track of power outages with SDG&E’s outage map: https://t.co/5XaZB9adt8
A tree down at John J. Hopkins Drive near UCSD
Solid rain band moving through Orange County and approaching San Diego county #castorm pic.twitter.com/crYNgVo8ZO
This tree came down on an SUV in the 12000 block of Creekview Drive in Sabre Springs at about 1 p.m.
Winds are picking up here in Alpine. We're starting continuous @fox5sandiego storm coverage pic.twitter.com/yDszOMIYDv
Abbey Gibb reports from Alpine. Heavy wind along I-8.
Pouring rain about to arrive in San Diego County. Expect heavy downpours through 7pm pic.twitter.com/RW9FqrAYdK
The OC/Trabuco area is already experiencing some flooding. Be careful when driving and stay off the roads if possib… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
This is what it looks like to the north in Orange County. San Diego may get similar flooding in areas.
This tree came down in University City near Roy’s Restaurant in the 8600 block of Genesee Avenue.
Parks in Chula Vista and National City are closed until further notice because of dangerous high winds and the coming rain.
Doppler radar show a powerful front just off the coast of San Diego at about 2:30 p.m. Jason Handman predicts that heavy rain will begin hitting the coast around 4 p.m.
Strong winds began knocking down trees across the county beginning before noon. This eucalyptus came down on I-5 in La Jolla, blocking an onramp and two freeway lanes for about an hour.
A closer photo of the tree blocking northbound Highway 163.