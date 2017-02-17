Powerful storm set to hit county Friday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A high wind warning, a flash flood watch and high surf warning are in the forecast for San Diego County Friday and Saturday as a strong Pacific storm is expected to bring heavy precipitation with the possibility of thunderstorms that may cause flooding.

A gale warning for boaters was issued by the National Weather Service, with seas expected to peak at 17 feet and waves at local beaches reaching 15 feet. Wind gusts could reach 70 mph in local mountains.

Rain showers and high winds will arrive in San Diego County starting as early as 3 p.m. Friday. Most of the county will experience heavy downpours and strong winds from 7 p.m. to midnight. Some areas could experience flash floods, wind damage and power outages, FOX 5 meteorologist Jason Handman said. Scattered shower will continue through Saturday night, with occasional heavy downpours, he said.

Snow levels are expected to be around 6,500 to 7,500 feet during the heaviest band of precipitation, according to the NWS.

Forecasters said that while heavy snow will be confined to higher areas, strong winds are likely at all elevations.

Two-day rainfall totals will likely be substantial, along with very strong winds making for hazardous travel conditions and possible tree damage, according to the NWS. Heavy rainfall rates may cause flash flooding, debris flows and possible river flooding.