Dozens of flights canceled or delayed at Lindbergh Field due to high winds

SAN DIEGO – Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed on the West Coast Friday because of high winds and torrential rains.

In the late morning, seven arrivals were delayed and a dozen others canceled through the late-evening hours, and seven departures were running behind schedule and 42 were scratched altogether, according to airport officials.

Most of the cancellations were for late-afternoon and evening flights.

Airport officials advise travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The following delays were occurring at the bayside airport of 11:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System Command Center:

  • Departures to Los Angeles International Airport, an average of 77 minutes;
  • Departures to San Francisco International Airport, an average of 3 hours and 19 minutes;
  • Departures to La Guardia Airport in New York, an average of 18 minutes;
  • Departures to Newark (New Jersey) International Airport, an average of 52 minutes;
  • General arrival delays, 15 minutes or less.

Travelers scheduled to pass through Lindbergh Field were advised to check on the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

