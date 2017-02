Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Strong winds blew over a eucalyptus tree Friday morning, blocking a freeway onramp and two traffic lanes on Interstate 5.

The downed tree blocked the onramp from westbound La Jolla Village Drive to northbound I-5 in University City, along with two nearby lanes on the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert for the area. A Caltrans road crew cut up the tree and hauled it off. The freeway lanes and onramp were reopened at about 1 p.m.