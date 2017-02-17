× Chargers’ King Dunlap arrested on suspicion of violating protective order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle King Dunlap was arrested by Nashville police Thursday on suspicion of violating a protective order.

Dunlap was arrested and issued a $1,000 bond amount, according to court documents.

The Chargers released a statement Friday on Dunlap’s arrest: “We are aware of the situation involving King Dunlap. We will continue to gather information and monitor the situation as the legal process runs its course.”

According to NFL.com, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 9 p.m. allegedly involving Dunlap and a woman identified as his girlfriend. Officers determined Dunlap’s girlfriend had a protective order against him. King told domestic violence detectives after his arrest that he was aware of the protective order, the affidavit states.

A preliminary hearing for Dunlap is scheduled for March 7.

Dunlap, 31, started in each of the 12 games he appeared in last season for the San Diego Chargers after signing a four-year, $28 million deal with the team in the offseason.