Apartments evacuated after fallen pine ruptures gas line

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Firefighters evacuated dozens of people from a North County apartment complex Friday after a fallen tree ruptured a gas line.

The big pine, estimated to be about 100 years old, came down in the Pacific Pines complex in the 1700 block of El Camino Real in Encinitas. It crashed onto the roof of one apartment unit and cracked open the natural gas line that feeds the hot water system for the entire complex..

Crews from the Encinitas Fire Department evacuated 20 to 30 people from units that were downwind of the broken gas line. They were waiting for utility crews from San Diego Gas & Electric to cut gas before moving in to assess damage to the apartment unit.

