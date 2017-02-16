Discovery of WWII grenade prompts evacuations in South Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A hand grenade found in South Park garage prompted police and firefighters to evacuate nearby homes for about an hour Thursday.

San Diego police and firefighters went to the home on Gregory Street near Ash Street at about 11 a.m. Thursday morning after receiving a call from the family of a World War II veteran had lived there. The man had died recently and family members were going through the his belongs when they came across a World War II-era hand grenade in box of items in the garage. They called 911 and reported the device.

San Diego Fire Department bomb technician Matt Spicer said the department gets calls like this fairly frequently, San Diego being a military town. Technicians took Xrays of the device and determined that it was a MK2 "pineapple" grenade, but it was not a live grenade, Spicer said.

Bomb technicians took away the device to prevent more calls about it later.