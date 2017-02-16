Westview water polo player sets school career-scoring record

TORREY HIGHLANDS, Calif. -- Westview High School senior Niki Garnica set the school's all-time career goals record with 350 in a February 10 game against Mt. Carmel by scoring thirteen goals. The previous record had stood since 2006.