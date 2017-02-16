× The Salesman

Iranian writer/director Asghar Farhadi (Fireworks Wednesday, About Elly, The Past) deserved the Oscar he won for his breakthrough film A Separation in 2011. This movie also grabbed a “best foreign-language” nomination, and won “best screenplay” and “best actor” at Cannes. It could well win Farhadi another Oscar. Especially with all the buzz he’s getting because of his “boycotting” the Oscars over the travel ban (which realistically, wouldn’t have affected him).

Shahab Hosseini is excellent, playing Emad, a teacher and actor who’s currently playing Willy Loman in a community theatre production of Death of a Salesman. His wife Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti) plays his long suffering wife in the Arthur Miller classic.

The movie opens with a well-shot scene of their building being evacuated after construction nearby is causing a collapse. Needing a place to stay, they accept an apartment that an actor in their production was renting to a flaky tennant.

One night, in a scene that my wife and I can’t figure out the logic behind, she gets a buzz at the door. Figuring it’s her husband, she buzzes the gate and leaves the door open as she jumps into the shower. She gets beat over the head after a sexual assault.

The movie gets intriguing and has a bit of a Hitchcock vibe, since the husband has the attacker’s pickup truck and cell phone. When the truck disappears one night, the husband drives around the city to find it. In another bit of the plot we weren’t exactly clear on — they don’t report this attack, or the vehicle, to the police. I chalked it up to legal things being different in Iran, but…A Separation was a near perfect movie, and they had to deal with divorce in Iran as oppose to the U.S.

The parallels between the play they’re involved in and their real life characters is weak, but sometimes it works.

Farhadi does a terrific job of creating tension, with the most subtle of glances or brief and mundane conversations. You’re on the edge of your seat, wondering how much the relationship will suffer because of this assault. You’re also wondering about that previous tenant and how she may be involved in it all. There’s gossip that she’s had a lot of male visitors, and it’s implied that she could be a prostitute.

The third act was interesting, albeit a bit manipulative and contrived. The plot might also be a bit unbelievable, but it’s still thought-provoking. I wish it would’ve created a bit more of an ethical dilemma for me, but I was happy it was more than just a revenge thriller.

A few weeks ago, the closest you could see this was in L.A. at Laemmle’s Royal Theatre. The Oscar nomination brought a wider release, and you’ll get to catch it at the Landmark in Hillcrest.

3 stars out of 5.