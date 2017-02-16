× The Great Wall

I couldn’t decide whether to open this review with a joke about Trump building the great wall, or a Pink Floyd reference. Instead, I’ll start with the facts of this movie. It’s the most expensive film ever to come out of China, and they used one of their most heralded directors (Zhang Yimou) and one of Hollywood’s A-listers. What could go wrong? Well, the controversy. Many in the Asian community, including some well-known actors, balked at the fact that a white actor was cast in the part. Yawn. These arguments are so tired, and I won’t even get into all the reasons why.

The film opens with William Garin (Matt Damon bearded with an unrecognizable accent) and Pero Tovar (Pedro Pascal) traveling deep into China in search of the “black powder” that they’ve heard the Chinese possess. It can be used to create fire and for weapons. They’re being chased, but not just by marauders but also creatures. They end up at the Great Wall, where they’re about to be executed. When General Shao (Zhang Hanya) discovers they have one of the creature’s arms and the Chinese realize an attack by the creatures is imminent, the intruders gain a reprieve. Once Garin and Tovar get cut loose, they let loose on these dinosaur-looking creatures, and earn the respect of their captors.

Some of the CGI looks nice (especially in 3D), but I’m tire of CGI monsters. And the scenes of them attacking often looks cheesy. You also get tired of the same adventure movie tropes.

Commander Lin Mae (Jing Tian) has some decent chemistry with Garin, and she seems impressed by his plan to capture a creature alive. Even more impressed when he’s able to pull it off, in a rather brave fashion.

Listening to all the banter in the battle scenes just made my eyes roll, and the humorous lines never quite land the way they should.

One of the few interesting scenes was watching members of the “crane corps,” who harness themselves on the wall and bungee down to the battlefield to chop the heads off the vicious lizards.

The movie had decent special effects and production design, but it was repetitive and uninteresting. The actors were a bit stiff (even the usually great Willem Dafoe).

This movie was two hours long, but I’m one of the lucky ones. Since I was sitting at the end of a row, and my wife and I were both bored, we snuck out early.

This gets 1 ½ stars out of 5.