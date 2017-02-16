San Diego restaurants close in support of Day Without Immigrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – San Diego business owners showed their presence by staying home during a national protest for immigrants Thursday.

Nearly a dozen restaurants and businesses throughout the city took part in the campaign known as #DayWithoutImmigrants.

Immigrants and supporters of "Day Without Immigrants" protested Thursday with the goal to demonstrate the importance of immigrants as the Trump administration continues to pursue the travel ban.

Read more Employees do extra work ahead of ‘Day Without Immigrants’ to keep cafe open

Jon Erickson and his English wife opened Jaynes Gastropub at 4677 30th Street a decade ago and nearly a dozen of their employees have roots reaching all around the world.

“Jayne herself is an immigrant with a green card from England and we have people from Mexico. We have people from France. We have people from Latvia,” said Erickson.

Erickson said he and his wife had an open conversation with the day of protest.

“A lot of it came from the staff and so we all just sort of talked it through and said 'yeah let’s do this,'” said Erickson.

Three businesses on the same block of 30th Street showcased closed signs Thursday, including a nearby smoothie shop and produce market forcing customers to turn away for the day.

Read more Museum removes every piece of art created by immigrants

“I support their rights and we all support it we all have our opinions,” said one customer.

Also Roberto’s Taco Shop in Ocean Beach and Café on Park in Hillcrest locked their doors.

With word of the campaign quickly spreading on social media, small business owners hope their voice against recent immigration policies are heard.

“It means a lot to a lot of people on our staff. They just wanted to spend the day in solidarity with their families, friends and other workers around the city,” said Erickson.