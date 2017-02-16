× Man passes demand note in Chula Vista bank robbery

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man believed to have carried out a series of San Diego-area bank robberies in recent months struck again Thursday.

The thief, who appears to be in his mid-20s, robbed a Banner Bank branch office in the 200 block of F Street in Chula Vista Thursday morning, according to the FBI. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The same man is believed to also be responsible for two robberies and an attempted holdup at banks in San Diego since late November, officials said.

In all four cases, the bandit — described as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch, 130-pound black man, possibly from Ethiopia or Somalia — gave a cashier a demand note that included a statement claiming that he had a gun.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.