Chemical spill prompts evacuations in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Evacuations were ordered for homes and businesses on 17th and 18th streets near B Ave. in National City Thursday after a reported chemical spill.

The old gym at Sweetwater High School on Highland Avenue is open for evacuees.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

As of late morning, the chemical leak — which reportedly involved a barrel letting out oxidizer gas — had not been contained, a police dispatcher said.