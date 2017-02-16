PB residents say crime is up sespite faster 911 response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- While emergency 911 answer times have improved in the city of San Diego, some Pacific Beach residents say crime is surging in their neighborhood.

"Response times, in terms of picking up that phone call, have come down. But in terms of getting an officer into community neighborhoods in Pacific Beach it's still not quite what it needs to be," said Pacific Beach Town Council member Jordan Beane.

Beane and others would like to see officers respond faster to calls, especially those involving excessive alcohol, which "are ruining the Pacific Beach business community."

"Crime has been going up in Pacific Beach," resident Scott Chipman says. "Our violent crime has gone up about 15 percent it appears for 2016 over 2015. Our rapes are up about 25 percent in one year."

But officers who attended a public forum in Pacific Beach Wednesday said they didn't have the figures or data to verify those claims.

Violent crime rate hits 10-year low in San Diego

City leaders on Tuesday hailed statistics for calendar year 2016 that showed a drop in San Diego crime rates to their lowest levels in a decade.

Overall, crime in San Diego decreased by 2.3 percent in 2016 from the prior year, with violent crime down 4.5 percent.

The lower violent crime rate was mainly the result of a 7.7 percent drop in aggravated assaults. Murders increased from 37 to 49, and rapes increased by six to 572. Crimes attributed to gang activity increased slightly, while domestic violence cases fell 7.8 percent. Vehicle thefts climbed by 14.6 percent to 5,839.

Operational changes credited for improved 911 wait times

More than 93 percent of calls to 911 in San Diego were answered within 10 seconds in November, after the city took several steps to address long-standing issues that had plagued the police emergency dispatch center, the mayor's office announced late last year.

That figure was an improvement over April statistics when only about 67 percent of 911 calls were answered within 10 seconds, and it's better than the national target of having 90 percent of the calls answered within that time frame.