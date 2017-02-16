Burglary suspect dives through plate glass window trying to get away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A burglary suspect suffered cuts and lacerations when he dove through a plate glass window to get away from police.

Police went to a Payless Shoesource store in the 500 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. to investigate a possible break-in. They found evidence of forced entry and saw a man inside rummaging through shoes.

Officers went inside and approached the man with guns drawn. The man ran toward the front of the store and dove head-first through the glass storefront. Police quickly caught up with him and took him into custody.

Paramedics treated the suspect at the scene for cuts he sustained from the shattered window glass. He was then booked into the downtown jail.