Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A woman was killed and a man was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car on Mira Mesa Boulevard at Marbury Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday.

San Diego police have closed eastbound Mira Mesa Boulevard at Marbury Avenue.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Check back for more information on this developing story.