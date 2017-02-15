× Teenager killed by homeowner during break-in identified

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – A home invasion suspect who was fatally shot during a confrontation with the homeowner and his adult son in Lemon Grove last week was a 15-year-old San Diego boy, authorities said Wednesday.

Derrick Harris Jr. and an accomplice allegedly broke into the residence in the 2400 block of Edding Drive in the early morning hours of Feb. 7 and confronted 44-year-old Francisco Suarez Sr. and his 22-year-old son, according to sheriff’s officials.

A scuffle ensued in which one of the intruders shot and wounded Francisco Suarez Jr., whose father then returned fire, killing the teen, authorities said.

Medics took the younger Suarez to a hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries. His father was unhurt.

The accomplice fled and remains at large. He was described by sheriff’s officials only as an adult man.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-974-2321 or 858-565-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.