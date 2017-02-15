Russian spy ship spotted close to Groton Navy submarine base

WASHINGTON — The Russian spy ship Viktor Leonov was spotted 40 miles closer to the U.S. on Wednesday morning, not far from a Navy submarine base in Groton, a U.S. official told Fox News.

The ship was spotted 30 miles south of Groton but it remained in international waters. The U.S. territorial boundary extends 12 miles from the coast.

The Russian spy ship was currently “loitering” in the water, the U.S. official said.

“We are aware of the vessel’s presence,” said Lt. Col. Valerie Henderson, a Defense Department spokeswoman. “It has not entered U.S. territorial waters. We respect freedom of navigation exercised by all nations beyond the territorial sea of a coastal State consistent with international law.

The spy ship is armed with surface-to-air missiles, but its main function is to intercept communications and collect data on U.S. Navy sonar capability.

This was the furthest north the Viktor Leonov had ever traveled up the eastern seaboard. The Russian spy ship was last seen off the East Coast of the U.S. about two years ago, spending time near another U.S. submarine base in Kings Bay, Ga. In January 2015, the ship was seen in Havana, Cuba.

The Pentagon expects the Russian spy ship to sail south along the East Coast and return to the Caribbean.

“There’s always a Russian spy ship somewhere. I think that, international waters, the fact that we know it’s there is probably a good thing and I suspect that we have some of our ships in delicate places as well,” said Gov. Dan Malloy.

The deployment of Viktor Leonov was months in the making, Fox News was told. The ship is part of Russia’s Northern Fleet based along the Barents Sea. The ship crossed the Atlantic and made a port call in Jamaica in the past few weeks, according to officials.

The Russian spy ship’s venture near the U.S. mainland follows other recent Russian provocations — four Russian jets buzzed a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Black Sea on Friday, coming within 200 yards of USS Porter. The Russian jets had their identifying transponders turned off and ignored repeated radio calls from the American warship.

It was the first time Russian jets buzzed a U.S. warship since President Trump assumed office.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy , a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, which includes NATO and U.S.-Russia policy, released the following statement:

“While this is not wholly unprecedented, it’s part of a series of aggressive actions by Russia that threaten U.S. national security and the security of our allies. Just yesterday, news broke that Russia violated an Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Coupled with escalating fighting in eastern Ukraine and Russian jets buzzing a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Black Sea, Putin clearly thinks the Trump administration has given him a permission slip to flex his muscles. President Trump and his administration must end their silence and immediately respond to these threats to our national security.”

Russia is acting like it has a permission slip to expand influence, test limits of reach. Questions are obvious: does it, and if so, why? https://t.co/6Hsm7T2GO2 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 15, 2017

Congressman Joe Courtney, a ranking member of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, spoke on the House floor about a Russian war ship patrolling in waters off eastern Connecticut.

The enemy is lurking just offshore CT. Meanwhile @realDonaldTrump is madly tweeting conspiracy theories and attacking CIA. How long? https://t.co/jh8l4dCPJh — Jim Himes (@jahimes) February 15, 2017