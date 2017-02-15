Poway Unified hires new superintendent

POWAY, Calif. – Poway Unified School District has a new superintendent to lead the 3rd largest school district in the county, the board announced on Twitter Wednesday.

The board has hired Dr. Marian Kim-Phelps from Westminster School District in Orange County.

The PUSD Board has chosen a new superintendent: @mkimphelps who comes to us from the Westminster. Congrats and welcome! More info to come! pic.twitter.com/EdOKKGpJOJ — Poway Unified (@powayusd) February 15, 2017

Kim-Phelps will officially become the new superintendent on March 7 when her contract is approved by the Board of Trustees. She will be the first minority and the first female superintendent in Poway.

“Dr. Kim-Phelps is an incredibly accomplished superintendent. She has outstanding credentials and brings the experience and vision needed to lead the district and embrace the community. We are very excited to have her as our next superintendent,” announced Board President Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff.

She has been an educator for 25 years and is the current superintendent for 17 K-8 schools. The Orange County Register recently named Dr. Kim Phelps as one of Orange County’s 100 most influential “2016 Game Changers in Orange County.”

“I am committed to ensuring that our children not only have the skills necessary to be college and career ready, but have the skills needed to be successful in life! I look forward to building on the achievements of Poway Unified while looking forward to a shared future,” Dr. Kim-Phelps said.

The hiring comes seven months after Superintendent John Collins was fired during a closed session.

Collins was first placed on administrative leave in April pending completion of an internal audit requested by the Board of Education. In 2011, Collins oversaw a school modernization bond that brought in $105 million, by raising the tax burden for future generations by nearly $1 billion.

Collins’ three-year contract was set to expire on June 30, 2017.

Poway Unified serves approximately 35,500 students.

Check back for more information on this developing story.