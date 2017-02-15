Community rallies around family who lost 3 young people in fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. – Hundreds of community members came together Wednesday to raise money and show support for a family who recently lost three young people in a tragic car accident.

Lizbeth Soto, 18, her 12-year-old brother, Alexander, and 8-year-old cousin, Camila Nava, were killed earlier this month when the 2006 Acura RSX sedan they were riding in was struck by a 2003 Dodge Durango at Massachusetts and Lemon Grove avenues.

Read More: 3 family members killed in Lemon Grove crash identified

Lizbeth and Alexander’s mother, Mariabelle, called her friend Joan McComb following the fatal crash, which also severely injured two other family members.

“She called me at home sobbing. She told me her daughter had passed away. Little did we all know how complicated and more tragic it was going to be,” said McComb.

Facing funeral costs, medical expenses and sheer grief, the community raised more than $6,000 for the family at Hills Bar and Grill in La Mesa Wednesday.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family with hospital and funeral costs: www.gofundme.com/soto-family-relief.