× Gulls defeat Iowa Wild 5-1, win 6th consecutive home game

SAN DIEGO — Jhonas Enroth stopped 20 of 21 shots and Jordan Samuels-Thomas and Andrew Welinski both had a goal and an assist as the San Diego Gulls defeated the Iowa Wild, 5-1, Tuesday evening at Valley View Casino Center.

Welinski, Jaycob Megna and Scott Sabourin scored in the second period as the Gulls broke a 1-1 tie en route to their ninth victory in 10 games and 15th game with a standings point in their last 16.

“We’re a hard team to match up with right now,” Gulls coach Dallas Eakins said. “Our makeup as a team right now is excellent. Everybody is firing on all cylinders and there is a real selfless commitment in all areas of the ice.”

Iowa entered the game with a standings point in 11 consecutive games and a nine-game road winning streak.

Enroth made seven saves in both the second and third periods and six in the first.

Enroth has a 10-1-0-0 record, a 1.18 goals against average and .954 save percentage since being loaned to the Gulls by the their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, on Jan. 10, the same day they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a seventh-round choice in the 2018 draft.

Samuels-Thomas opened the scoring nine minutes, 50 seconds into the first period when he took a pass from Ryan Garbutt and put a wrist shot past Wild goaltender Steve Michalek for his 10th goal of the season and third in three games.

Iowa (25-20-5-2) tied the score with 34 seconds left in the first period on Teemu Pulkkinen’s goal.

The Gulls (27-13-2-2) took the lead for good on Welinski’s power-play goal 4:41 into the second period. They increased their lead to 3-1 on Megna’s goal at 6:57 and 4-1 on Sabourin’s goal at 12:44 off assists by Samuels-Thomas and Welinski.

Tyler Morley scored a power-play goal for the Gulls with 3:59 left for the only only goal of the third period before a crowd announced at 6,764.

Kevin Roy and Nick Sorensen also had two-point games for the Gulls. Roy assisted on Welinski and Morley’s goals. Sorensen assisted on the goals by Samuel-Thomas and Morley.

The Gulls scored on two of their four power-play opportunities and killed the only power-play opportunity by the Wild, the Minnesota Wild’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Michalek made 34 saves, including 16 in the first period.

The Gulls will next play Friday at Bakersfield, the Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate. Their next game at Valley View Casino Center will be Saturday against the Tucson Roadrunners, the Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate.