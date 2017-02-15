× Lockdowns at 2 San Diego schools lifted

SAN DIEGO – A report of a man possibly armed with a gun was among other people found smoking marijuana on the Fulton Elementary School and Morse High School campus Wednesday, police said.

San Diego police were investigating a report of a man with a gun on the 7055 Skyline Drive at 10:45 a.m. At least four people were found smoking pot on the campus, SDPD said.

The investigation prompted San Diego Unified School District officials to lock down both campuses. By 11:45 a.m., the lockdowns were lifted and no one was taken into custody, school officials said.

Morse HS and Fulton K-8 are in a lockdown as a preventative safety measure. All are safe. Police are on site; please wait for more info. — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) February 15, 2017

It was not immediately clear if the people were students.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.