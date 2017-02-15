Lockdowns at 2 San Diego schools lifted
SAN DIEGO – A report of a man possibly armed with a gun was among other people found smoking marijuana on the Fulton Elementary School and Morse High School campus Wednesday, police said.
San Diego police were investigating a report of a man with a gun on the 7055 Skyline Drive at 10:45 a.m. At least four people were found smoking pot on the campus, SDPD said.
The investigation prompted San Diego Unified School District officials to lock down both campuses. By 11:45 a.m., the lockdowns were lifted and no one was taken into custody, school officials said.
It was not immediately clear if the people were students.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.