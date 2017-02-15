× Dense fog blankets San Diego coastal areas

SAN DIEGO – Dense fog along the San Diego County coastline could slow down the morning commute Wednesday.

A National Weather Service dense fog advisory for the coastal areas will expire at 8 a.m., around the same time the fog is expected to dissipate. The advisory applies to the cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Encinitas, National City, San Diego and Vista.

Forecasters said the fog “should be quick to clear out, but will negatively impact the coastal commute this morning.” Visibility could possibly drop to a quarter-mile or less.

Drivers were urged to slow down, use their low beams and stay well back from vehicles ahead of them.

Patchy fog is expected to develop along the coast again overnight, according to the weather service.