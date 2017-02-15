Supervisor Jacob proposes finding competitor to SDG&E

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - People in many large cities around the country have multiple options to choose between for utilities like electricity.

The Board of Supervisors held a meeting to discuss how to take advantage of renewable energy resources, save money and help the environment.

San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob submitted a proposal to look at a program known as Community Choice Aggregation, also known as Community Choice Energy.

Jacob said the idea is to give people in unincorporated areas of the county the power to choose an alternative to SDG&E for their power. The proposal would affect nearly 500,000 people in those areas.

“It gives consumers choices about where they buy their electricity and it brings competition to the market. Whenever you get competition, you lower price," Jacob said. “Our monopoly utility SDG&E is afraid of that – they’re afraid of the competition. They’re afraid of giving people choices because they just might lose out."

Jacob motioned for a feasibility study to determine if such a program would be cost effective, but she did not get any support from the rest of the board.