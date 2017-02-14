Video shows eggs thrown at Chula Vista home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Vandals that recently egged a home in Chula Vista were caught on camera.

The vandals can be seen on surveillance video as they made a drive-by egg attack Sunday night. From another camera angle, some of the eggs can be seen hitting the house.

Tino del Real says at least eight eggs hit his house and vehicles.

“My car, you can see little stains on it, I couldn’t get rid of them,” he said.

Del Real recently installed a surveillance camera system that recorded the vandalism. He says the suspects went by the house and then returned about three minutes later to launch the eggs. That’s when his wife immediately ran out.

“My wife came out quickly and we didn’t see anything, she just looked back and she saw a couple eggs coming down the side of the house,” del Real said.

Some of the eggs also hit his work van.

“You can see the egg shells...I think that one did ruin the paint," he said.

Del Real called Chula Vista police but they said there wasn’t much they could do.

“They just said they could file a report but it’s not actually vandalism because there’s no damage to the car...if I let the egg sit on my truck for days, it will be vandalism because then I will have to paint my truck. It will cost me money,” he said.

And del Real says this wasn’t the first time.

“This is like the second or third time it's happened," he said.

Del Real told FOX 5 another house down the street was hit by the same people. They now have a pretty good idea of who’s behind it.

“We have to put a stop to it because they might get hurt by somebody else that sees it. If I were to catch them right here, I will follow them in my truck. I don’t care. I love my truck, I love my family, I will always protect my family,” he said.